One of KwaZulu-Natal's top businesswomen turned heads online after collecting a luxury supercar

The clip shared on TikTok showed her enjoying a proud moment at a dealership and a glimpse of her lavish wedding

Online users couldn't stop celebrating her success, with many inspired and calling for her to join a reality TV show

A successful KZN woman collected her new Bentley Supersport in style.

The head of Icebolethu Group, Dr Nomfundo Mcoyi-Zondo, got tongues wagging after a celebratory dealership visit that saw her exit with a brand new superfast car.

The video, shared on TikTok by @julia_celeb_reports, showed the businesswoman showing off her gorgeous car, followed by a glimpse of her wedding, leaving social media users impressed.

Collecting the Bentley in style

The video starts at a high-end car dealership, where Dr Nomfundo captures the moment she receives her keys to lead her way into pure opulence with a brand-new Bentley Supersports. The moment is nothing short of boss energy as she accepts the keys with a proud smile, goes for the car reveal and exits the showroom, radiating joy. Her glow is the definition of dreams unlocked.

The content creator also included a snippet from her wedding, where she's seen walking with her husband through a venue that looks like a fairytale. It was a gentle flex of class and elegance. The caption gave viewers more context. Icebolethu, her company, started in 2009 and has now grown into a powerhouse of 10 companies with over 130 branches across KZN, Gauteng and even the UK.

Icebo group owner Dr Nomfundo had Mzansi admiring her strength and wishing her success in her businesses.

SA reacts to the businesswoman's glow-up

Social media users flooded the comment section, showing the woman love. Many saluted her hustle, saying she was putting KZN on the map in a big way and admitting they were motivated and inspired. Some called for her to join the Real Housewives of Durban or start her reality show, saying she had the flair, the status and the story. A few, however, raised concerns about her staff letting her down at some funerals, but the overall energy was respect and admiration.

User @Forever_Thina said:

"We need a reality show."

User @Baby Mai shared:

"Love to see a black queen winning 🙏🥰."

User @John added:

"Great stuff indeed, yabona when we talk about black people doing good things, this is it, akho ma tender and invoices for work not done, all hard work and good business acumen 👏👏👏👏."

User @masechaba commented:

"People who mess up the business are the employees. I have the Platinum package with Cebolethu, but the service was disgusting, especially at the graveyard. I was not happy with the setup up water was in a dirty cooler box. I was embarrassed."

User @aykay161 added:

"Well done, KZN. Let's stop hating on our own black people, guys, kanti nithanda intlupheko na nina (do you guys love poverty)? Another maMkhize, congratulations KZN, ndivuyisana nani (I celebrate with you), I love progress and prosperity."

User @Simphiwe Ndlovu169 said:

"She is one of our own, we will support her to the fullest. Power to you, sister. We are behind you all the way."

