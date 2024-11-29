A social media user shared a post that left people believing that the Mother City was a place for wealthy people

The clip was shared on the video streaming platform TikTok, leaving many people astonished

Online community members could not help but admire what they were seeing, while others were inspired to dream big

A social media user shows expensive cars spotted in the Mother City. Credit: fizkes / Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Big boys took out their toys in the Mother City, and their V8 engines made a roaring sound that captured many people's attention.

A clip showing a road full of millions of rands in the form of four wheels was shared on the video streaming platform TikTok under the user handle @dallasdutoit415, receiving much love from social media users.

The big machines out on display

The video on TikTok shows a fleet of expensive luxury cars, including Lamborghinis, Porche, Ferraris. and many more, standing in traffic in the centre of town. The big boys do not disappoint, revving their V8 engines for others to hear their beasts.

Watch the video below:

The super fast cars impress Mzansi

The post attracted over 253K views and many comments. After seeing so many super-fast cars in Cape Town, people could not believe their eyes. Many felt like witnessing a scene in the Fast & Furious movie.

User @user317lamees was left in shock, asking:

"Is Capetown that rich?"

User @Zayaan🦋🎀 said:

"Yoh, I never knew Fast and the Furious was in Cape Town 🤣🤣."

User @sam commented:

"And a CLK is considered a supercar but not an M4. Ridiculous."

User @MsK said:

"Looking for a supercar for my soma matric ball next week, please 😭."

User @Mpumelelodlamini teased:

"I love Porche, but when I see a Lamborghini, I'm like why is that car there?"

User @Claudia Khensani added:

"😭 re sa tshabela di koloi tsa (we're out here running away from Eskom cars), people in Cape Town are just so different 😭."

Lamborghini club members pull up at BP

In another Briefly News article, members of the Lamborghini Club caused a buzz at a BP filling station in Pretoria after pulling up on a pitstop.

The display of wealth in the form of four wheels had social media users wondering where others got money while others picked their favourites.

Source: Briefly News