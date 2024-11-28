A Mzansi woman joined a TikTok challenge to highlight the perks of dating her Venda boyfriend

She shared a video of an unfinished house with a modern design and spacious layout her bae is building for their future

TikTokkers couldn’t stop gushing in the comments, with many sharing their own Venda dating experiences

Relationships come with their highs and lows, but this woman is living her peak! A TikTok user shared a clip of the beautiful house her Venda partner is building for them, and Mzansi is beyond impressed.

Woman flexes house under construction

The house, although still under construction, boasts a sleek modern design that caught everyone’s attention.

The video shows the progress of the house being built. It’s sleek, stylish, and already turning heads with its dreamy potential.

House video gets TikTokkers attention

She @tendanirose posted the TikTok clip on 26 November and currently sitting at over 150k views and 9,000 likes and shares.

Watch the video below:

The comments section is pure vibes, with people admiring the project and her luck in finding a provider.

See some comments below:

@KingVithiza mentioned:

"They say husbands are found in Limpopo."

@lesedi18 asked:

"Is he single? Asking for my friend. 😭"

@Marthalicius commented:

"Those they will build for you shem. They want their wives to live in comfortable houses."

@royceernest stated:

"You are fuelling the Vendas are rich rumours 😭💔 and arina tshithu sort of. 😏"

@maliganaramabulana posted:

"The only peer pressure that matters to us.👌"

@Valencia said:

"He gave you a world where no one will ever come and say rent is due. 🤣🥰"

@Precious_Sadie typed:

"🥰🥰🥰🥰 Wow the winner of this challenge."

@Nonreligiousbeliever added:

"You can call us stingy, we dont drive 5 hours to come to Joburg to waste money. Ri Shumela Venda."

Woman ends in hospital after dating Venda guy

In another article, Briefly News reported a woman in Mzansi was shown flames by her partner, and she took to social media to narrate her story.

The stunner had quite the experience with her man that left her in a horrifying state. The hun revealed to her viewers that she decided to date a Venda man, however, things took a shocking turn.

