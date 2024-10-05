Mama Joy recently reflected on how much she loves her romantic partner, Papa Joy, who departed back to his home country of France

South African sports enthusiast Joy Chauke recently shared a video of her husband embracing her culture

Mama Joy only had lovely things to say about her beloved husband, who is originally from France

Mama Joy recently bragged about the love of her life since he left for France. The sports lover gave people a look at the man she wanted to spend the rest of her life with.

Mama Joy shared a video of Papa Joy wearing traditional Zulu clothes and doing the indlamu. Image: @joyhcauke5

Papa Joy looked happy in a video as he was doing a traditional dance for his wife. The video and Mama Joy's sweet caption touched many people.

Mama Joy delighted by husband

In a video on X, Mama Joy declared she was in love with her husband because he ensures she is well fed and cared for. In a video, he wore traditional Zulu attire and did the indlamu. Watch the video below:

What you need to know about Mama Joy

Mama Joy shot to viral game as she became a noticeable supporter of South African sports.

She left people curious about how she was able to afford to travel internationally to watch South African teams all over the world.

Mama Joy later answered questions about who sponsors her trips when she sat with sports commentator Robert Marawa.

Mama Joy moves fans

Mama Joy's post about her husband touched many people. People were happy that the sports enthusiast has a cute love story.

@YollyBlu said:

"Love it for you, mama."

@mandisavoy94242 commented:

"Lovely."

@Entrepreneuroop gushed:

"Our African Paris Porky. He looks good."

@SAdaPrinceBut applauded:

"Tell him the whole Zulu Nation loves him."

@KimiRose_ was impressed:

"Love this for you, Mama Joy."

@BetwayQueen2 was touched:

"You miss him, neh."

Mama Joy flaunts spoils after French spouse plies family

Briefly News previously reported that Papa Joy must've spent a pretty penny on a horde of gifts for Joy "Mama Joy" Chauke's kin, judging by the newly married superfan's gratitude.

Chauke and the Frenchman tied the knot in a colourful traditional Tsonga ceremony at the weekend.

Photos of the celebrations went viral on social media after Chauke flooded her timeline with them in typical Mama Joy fashion.

