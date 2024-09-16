Joy "Mama Joy" Chauke was a picture of happiness after tying the knot with her new husband, Papa Joy

The superfan flooded her timeline with a gallery documenting a happy romance at the weekend

Chauke again headed to her timeline on Sunday, this time with a video expressing her gratitude

Mama Joy expressed her gratitude to her husband, Papa Joy, for his generosity. Images: @JoyChauke5

Source: Twitter

Papa Joy must've spent a pretty penny on a horde of gifts for Joy "Mama Joy" Chauke's kin, judging by the newly married superfan's gratitude.

Chauke and the Frenchman tied the knot in a colourful traditional Tsonga ceremony at the weekend.

Mama Joy chuffed with 'Frenchy' husband

Photos of the celebrations went viral on social media after Chauke flooded her timeline with them in typical Mama Joy fashion.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

A day later, on Sunday, she went online again, this time with a video in which she thanked Papa Joy for swarming her family with gifts.

"Papa Joy gifted my family with French [football] jerseys and perfume. My mom [loves her son-in-law], and my children love their [timer]."

In the 41-second clip, Chauke acknowledges her new husband for the presents and points out each of her family members who got them.

"We want to thank my Frenchy for giving us these gifts ... look, we got Mbappe. Ma has perfume, and Mahlulani, my sister's daughter, got perfume. Calvin, my son, got perfume. Mfana wam, Mark, Chad, got perfume and also T-shirts."

Turning to Papa Joy, who wears a Bafana Bafana, she said:

"Thank you, baby. How do you feel?"

The Frenchman gives off a nervous laugh and says:

"[A] little emotional, but..."

He leans in to kiss his wife on the cheek before the clip ends.

Locals take in mixed love scenes

Mzansi found the whole thing entertaining, straddling to the comments to say as much after the material clocked 50,000 views and 1000 likes after 14 hours.

Briefly News looks at the colourful commentary.

@African_Spring wrote:

"Manje, are you moving to France to become a super fan there, MaJoyizana?"

@PostiveImpact89 said:

"Number one fan yethu iyamba kanjalo nje."

@naseemak27 added:

"Cool, Mama Joy. I love that Papa Joy wears the South African jersey with pride. He is a good man."

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News