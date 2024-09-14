Joy "Mama Joy" Chauke and her French partner Papa Joy made it official as the couple tied the knot on Saturday

Chauke posted several photos of their Tsonga ceremony, with one showing Papa Joy putting the ring on her finger

Mama Joy has hinted at them sealing their union for some time and cut a picture of sheer joy in a xibelani (Tsonga skirt)

Mama and Papa Joy are happily married after tying the knot at the weekend. Images: @JoyChauke5

It's a done deal as Joy "Mama Joy" Chauke and her French lover Papa Joy tie the knot in a beautiful Tsonga ceremony.

The reason Papa Joy made the trip from Europe for his first South African odyssey became clear after landing on Saturday, 7 September.

Mama and Papa Joy tie knot in traditional style

The pair have been painting the town red ever since — from supporting the Boks in the Rugby Championship match against the All Blacks in Cape Town to visiting Soweto and attending the GSportsAwards in matching outfits.

It all came to a head at the weekend as photos posted to X on Saturday afternoon showed them in traditional attire and surrounded by well-wishers during what appeared to be a traditional wedding.

Chauke, whose caption was not open to interpretation, read:

"Done, taken."

In one photo, Papa Joy — wearing leopard skin covering his torso and headgear — is seen putting on what can only be a striking wedding ring on her finger.

Meanwhile, Chauke — who flaunted an engagement ring during a recent outing to the beach — wore a xibelani (Tsonga skirt) and other cultural pieces.

The superfan had hinted at a union for some time, though no one saw the wedding coming so soon after visiting Papa Joy's family in Paris in July.

Joys explore sights and sounds of Soweto

In related news, Briefly News reported that Papa Joy was making the most of his time in SA and visited Soweto with his girl at his side.

The Frenchman landed in SA to much fanfare on Saturday, 7 September, ahead of several stops to various destinations.

