South African sports super fan Mama Joy had been trending after Papa Joy proposed to her

Recently, she shared a video of them exploring Soweto on her Twitter (X) page

Many netizens flooded the comment section with reactions to the clip, with some saying Papa Joy looked so uncomfortable

Mama Joy took Papa Joy on a tour to Soweto. Image: @mamajoy_chauke

Joy "Mama Joy" Chauke has welcomed her partner Papa Joy to Mzansi as the pair's love affair went from France to SA.

Papa Joy explores Soweto with Mama Joy

Social media has been buzzing after the South African sports super fan Mama Joy Chauke shared a lot of content with her lover Papa Joy.

The recently engaged Mama Joy shared a video of herself exploring Soweto with Papa Joy on her Twitter (X) page, which went viral on social media. Many netizens online felt that Papa Joy was uncomfortable with everything on camera.

She captioned the video:

"Papa Joy finally in Soweto."

Watch the clip below:

Netizens react to Papa and Mama Joy's video

Many netizens flooded the comment section with reactions to the clip, with some saying Papa Joy looked so uncomfortable:

@NgamlaJo commented:

"He looks scared."

@lekoloanemanam2 responded:

"Y'all have proved that true love isn't about money or looks. Enjoy your love Mama Joy and Papa Joy."

@SangoZolelwa replied:

"Papaaa Joy udikwe finished. He's tired of acting for the cameras shem."

@Sauls880 wrote:

"This is not going to end well."

@Mahlako_1 mentioned:

"He looks so uncomfortable."

@zenzo99815279 said:

"Papa Joy is tired of acting shem."

@TheThrowOff tweeted:

"Lol shame Papa Joy suffering the consequences of having an extroverted partner."

@Goatttttttttt9 wrote:

"Two people from different parts of the world who chose to love each other unconditionally. Here you can tell ukuthi their relationship has got nothing to do with materialism, it's pure love nje, nothing else."

Mama Joy shows off her new ring

