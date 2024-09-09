Mama Joy has seemingly announced her engagement to her partner, Papa Joy

The sports fanatic posted an emotional video of herself crying after her bae supposedly popped the question

Mzansi sent congratulatory messages to the pair and couldn't contain their excitement for Mama Joy

Briefly News spoke to her about her hopes for their relationship, and it appears she may have gotten what she wanted

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Mama Joy shared videos after Papa Joy seemingly popped the question. Images: JoyChauke5

Source: Twitter

Mama Joy appears to be officially off the market after her boyfriend, or should we say fiancé, Papa Joy, proposed!

Mama Joy seemingly announces engagement

Our girl, Mama Joy, is on cloud nine after returning from France with her bae, Papa Joy, who seems to have finally made things official.

The sports fanatic has been giving Mzansi updates on her adventures with her partner, and it looks like they're about to embark on their greatest adventure yet.

Taking to her social media pages, Mama Joy shared several videos after Papa Joy seemingly popped the question at Cape of Good Hope, something she told Briefly News she had been waiting for since her bae's mom gave her a ring:

"I hope she was giving her son the green light to engage; I hope it will happen."

Papa Joy handed his lady a turquoise ring box containing a silver band with rubies and went on one knee:

Mzansi shows love to Mama Joy

Netizens gathered to congratulate Mama Joy and their official brother-in-law:

CameronPetersSA showed love to the couple:

"MamaJoy, I am so happy for you. To find love late in life and have your happily ever after."

unclescrooch said:

"Congratulations! Wishing you nothing but joy and happiness."

MakiMarish wrote:

"Lobola time! Love is beautiful."

TheKiffness posted:

"Congrats, Mama Joy. Wishing you and Papa Joy many joyful years ahead."

Gcinahlophe24 joked:

"The wedding should be held at Orlando stadium, Mama Joy."

LastbornYembuso blessed the couple:

"Ah! When the time is right, indeed, He makes it worth the wait. Congratulations, Mama Joy! May it end in a long life and good health with Papa Joy. May the Almighty be the foundation of your marriage."

Mama Joy welcomes Papa Joy to Mzansi

In more Mama Joy updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to Mama Joy and Papa Joy's arrival to South Africa.

Mama Joy and her supporters welcomed Papa Joy with open arms and showed love to one of their favourite couples.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News