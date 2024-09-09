A young lady flexed how her brother spoils them with KFC each time he gets paid, and peeps were left with mixed reactions

In the clip, the stunner unveiled everything they got from the fast-food restaurant, and it grabbed many's attention

Comments poured in from social media users as they shared their opinions while others gushed over the gentleman

One lady in Mzansi raved about her caring brother, who goes above and beyond to ensure their happiness and well-being.

A lady flexed how her brother buys them KFC each time he gets paid. Image: @anele_gagashi

Source: TikTok

Woman shows off how her brother spoils them with KFC

A stunner shared a heartwarming video where she bragged about her brother. In the clip posted by @anele_gagashi, she flexed all the delicious meals he got for them from Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), and peeps were left with mixed reactions.

While taking to her TikTok caption, @anele_gagashi said the following:

"They can never make us hate you, mkhulu, so I wish I captured the way he came in holding this big box."

The clip caused a buzz on TikTok, gathering loads of views, thousands of likes and comments within two days of its publication.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts with mixed feeling

Although the brother's heartwarming gestures touched many, others could not help but point out how disadvantageous his future wife may be.

S simply said:

"This is the guy you don’t marry."

ZamaNtungwa added:

"Then you get married to this man bazoth udla imali ya bhuti."

Coach Amanda24 gushed over the gent, saying:

"Oh my, the little excited voices saying “ SiRich” my heart melted."

An-Dile Unpacked expressed:

"Is he married? Ladies, this is why you are not supposed to marry a breadwinner."

Katleho commented:

"A lady that marries him will be a hero xem taken one for the team."

