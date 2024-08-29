A lady plugged South Africans with dunken wings from KFC that she got for just R39

Peeps were amazed by the hun's revelation, and it grabbed the attention of many, gathering loads of views

Comments poured in from Mzansi netizens as they inquired, and others expressed their thoughts

A South African stunner bagged a cheap meal, and she took it to social media to show it off.

A lady plugged SA with KFC dunked wings for only R39 in a TikTok video. Image: @temosho_f

Source: TikTok

Woman scores dunk wings from KFC for R39

Nothing feels good like paying takeaway food for less, and this was just the case for this hun. The babe who goes by the handle @temosho_f flexed her meal for the world to see.

The young lady bought 10 pieces of Dunken wings from Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), which cost R114.05 in total. However, because she had a 75% promotion, she paid R39. @temosho_f explained to her viewers that the promotion only works with first-time users.

"There’s no code. Check on notifications. First-time users. If you once used Uber Eats, register a new number," she wrote in her comments.

@temosho_f's clip became a hit on TikTok, garnering many views, likes, and comments.

Watch the video below:

SA is appreciative of the lady's KFC plug

Mzansi netizens loved the woman's hook-up. They filled the comments section with questions, and some shared their experiences.

Malungy Mjiwu Mazikhali inquired:

"How do you get that?"

Faith_xo expressed:

"Why am I not getting this?? And I always check Uber eats every morning hle."

Queen bonolo shared:

"Got mine."

Moipone. M added:

"I once paid R22 for two quarter chicken meals with chips ko Nando's, what a time."

StickyBrain880 commented:

"I bought a large milkshake at McDonald's for R16."

User loved the hun plug, adding:

Yoh, thanks gal."

Woman pays R9.99 for a KFC meal after applying a discount code, SA amped

Briefly News previously reported that a babe in SA raved about her KFC meal, which she got for less, and people in Mzansi were impressed.

@aphiwe_m01 bought an All-Star lunch box for only R9.99 after she applied a discount code that was given to her. The video was well received by many; it became a hit on TikTok, generating over 303K views along with thousands of likes and comments.

