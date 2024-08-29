A lady showed off how she won the trolley dash at Makro, and the clip went viral online

The video captured the attention of people, gathering loads of views, likes and comments

South Africans reacted to the footage as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts

One lucky lady took to TikTok to showcase how she won the trolley dash in Makro, and the video went viral.

A lady won the trolley dash at Makro in a viral TikTok video. Image: @kgomotso.malatjie

Source: TikTok

Woman wins trolley dash in Makro

The footage shared by @kgomotso.malatjie shows the young hun getting ready to grab everything she needed after winning the trolley dash in Makro.

The people in the store timed @kgomotso.malatjie for her to grab the things she wanted. The hun said she was only told to get food and not gadgets. While taking to TikTok, she captioned the post saying:

"This was a beautiful experience. I won a trolley dash over the weekend. It was a food-only trolley dash. Makro Centurion."

@kgomotso.malatjie's clip gained massive traction online, generating loads of views, likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

SA react to woman's winning the trolly dash at Makro

The online community enjoyed watching the lady's clip, and many took to the comments section to express their thoughts, saying:

Stha_Mpanza said:

"Show us what you got in. Congratulations."

Cynthia added:

"With Makro I can fail that shop is too big. Congratulations."

Lulu.l.m3 commented:

"Makro is such a big store, ngingaqalaphi."

Nokwanda Mondlana wrote:

"I love how she grabbed in bulk. Congratulations sis."

MashadiM said:

"You did great."

Carolsampson13 shared:

"She did well."

Man's R350 Shoprite grocery haul wows Mzansi with impressive savings

Briefly News previously reported that a gentleman in Cape Town flexed his R350 grocery haul on social media, and the internet went wild

In this economy, getting your hands on budget-friendly groceries is a flex. This man was lucky, as he did not need to break the bank to access his basic needs. The man who goes by the TikTok handle @bulelani.eats showed off his impressive grocery haul from Shoprite for only R350.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News