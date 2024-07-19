A man's R35O grocery haul from Shoprite has caught many people in South Africa's attention online

The gent showed off the items he purchased, and the clip gained massive attraction on social media

Netizens were amazed by all the things that guy received at that price as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts

One gentleman in Cape Town flexed his R350 grocery haul on social media, and people went wild on the internet.

A man in Cape Town flexed his budget-friendly grocery haul from Shoprite in a TikTok video. Image: @bulelani.eats

Source: TikTok

Man's impressive Shoprite R350 grocery haul wows SA

In this economy, getting your hands on budget-friendly groceries is a flex. This man was lucky, as he did not need to break the bank to access his basic needs.

The man who goes by the TikTok handle @bulelani.eats showed off his impressive grocery haul from Shoprite for only R350. In the video, he unveiled all the items he had purchased from the store, such as three packets of chicken, three different types of meats, sausage, eggs, and more.

People enjoyed watching the gent's cheap grocery haul. The clip became a hit, gathering many views, likes and comments.

Take a look at the man's grocery haul video below:

South Africans love the man's cheap grocery haul

Many people loved the gent's budget-friendly grocery haul and rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts.

Nzee&Lu simply said:

"Impressive."

Faithquse expressed:

"Shoprite is my fighter in this economy."

Tia Danster commented:

"Wow, so many items."

Beverly / Lesego wrote:

"This is realistic. Love it."

Nosi shared:

"Le economy ifuna imaths shame. Shoprite chicken packs are shockingly cheap. I opted to buy spices from e spice shop coz it's cheaper. Amaqanda ndilindela PnP special. Siyatulatula for grocery shopping."

Source: Briefly News