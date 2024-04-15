A TikTok video of a woman's R1500 grocery haul from Woolworths has caught people's attention online

In the clip, the young lady showed the number of items she got from the store, and the video went viral

The video gain massive attraction online, generating many views along with thousands of likes and many comments

A woman in Mzansi shared a grocery haul video from Woolworths, and the clip went viral on social media.

A TikTok video shows a young lady unveiling her R1500 grocery haul from Woolworths. Image: @sheisndeka

Source: TikTok

Woman shows her food supplies

Many South Africans usually perceive Woolworths as too pricey, but this young lady may be proving the contrary with her grocery haul from Woolies. In the video shared by @sheisndeka on TikTok, the lady showcased all the items she had bought for R1500 at Woolworths.

The hun purchased various things such as chicken, meat, sausage, mince, cooking oil, Oros juice, cranberry juice, wine, butternut, sweet potato, mango and more.

The clip became a viral hit, generating over 992K views along with thousands of likes and many comments within a few hours of its publication on the video platform. Taking to TikTok, the stunner captioned her post saying:

"What R1500 gets me at Woolworths."

Watch the video below:

Woman's Woolworths R2.7k groceries in TikTok video dubbed worth it by Mzansi

Briefly News previously reported that a Johannesburg Woolworths lover showed people what she bought. The stunning young woman made a TikTok video of everything she likes to buy to last her more than a month.

The lady's grocery haul was a satisfying sight to many. There were hundreds of comments from people who reviewed her purchases. TiKTokker, @e_jayy3, posted everything she bought on a recent trip to Woolworths. The Joburg resident spent R2,700 buying basic food and household items for her home.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News