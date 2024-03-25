A video of a woman's R700 grocery haul from Woolworths has caught people's attention on TikTok

The lady showed the number of items she got, and the weekly supplies garnered mixed reactions

Many took to the comments section to add buying tips, and they shared how much they spend on groceries

A South African woman showed her weekly groceries on social media. Image: @veem_07

A South African woman shared a grocery haul video from Woolworths, and man TikTok users loved it.

Woman shows her food supplies

In the TikTok video, the young lady @veem_07 said she spent R700 on the food meant to last for only a week. She managed to get the basics like eggs, chicken pieces, fruits and vegetables, and many other things.

The footage caught people's attention and got 337,00 views. Some were impressed by her budget-friendly shopping spree.

South Africans intrigued by shopping tips

The haul led to tons of interaction in the comments section. Savvy shoppers are always looking to save money while shopping for groceries. With the rising cost of living, content about budget-friendly shopping tips is a trend on social media.

Watch the video below:

Netizens shared how they shop for food and make their hard-earned money stretch as far as possible.

See some reactions below:

@nqobanimhlongo0 said:

"Pick n Pay would cost more than R1k here."

@hairparadise wrote:

"There's nothing there mos."

@Lutz asked:

"Weekly? You have R700 every week?"

@comforttau42 posted:

"Mara you guys shop well hey. My bill is never less than R1k and I always come back home wondering what just happened because aowa man. I am doing something wrong."

@EasterBunny3000 shared:

"I buy a lot of things from Woolies but not their 1 million rand eggs."

@impilo suggested:

"If you want a more reasonable nyama go there around 2 when their meet end of life they reduce by 30%."

@.ng7_k stated:

"At my house that lasts 5 days."

@LungiM asked:

"Where’s the rest?"

Mom shows Woolworths and Pick n Pay R7K Groceries

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that TikTok users were amused after seeing how much a family spends on food.

The video was interesting since the woman shared all the prices. Most people were amazed to see how much they spent at different supermarkets.

