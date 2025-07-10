A content creator, Keith Dodgen, took on a dare to eat only free bread at a fancy restaurant and walk away, showcasing his prank in a viral video

Keith confidently enjoyed the complimentary bread, declined to order a meal and even made a shocking request, which stunned the waiter

The clip sparked a flurry of laughter and commentary online, with many praising Keith's confidence, honesty, and creativity in outsmarting fine dining culture

A young man left South Africans cracking up in laughter over his shenanigans, which he showcased in a video.

The gent, a content creator who goes by the handle Keith Dodgen, expressed how he was dared by one of his followers to conduct an expensive prank on a waiter at a fancy restaurant, and the clip has since gone viral online.

A man in South Africa amused Mzansi after he unveiled how he only ate free bread at a fancy restaurant and walked out. Image: Keith Dodgen

Source: Facebook

The video, shared by Keith Dodgen himself on Facebook on 9 July 2025, shows the young man reading out the comment that requested him to go to any restaurant, eat only free bread, and walk away.

Gent only eats free bread at a fancy restaurant

Keith was eager to take on the challenge and stated that he went to one of the fanciest restaurants he could find. He then asked if they only took bookings or walk-ins as well, to which they replied that they did take walk-ins. They then walked him to his table, where the waiter asked him if he wanted water for R80, and he asked for tap water.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"He did not look happy when I said a glass of water," said Keith.

The clip shows Keith seated at a high-end restaurant where patrons usually spend hundreds, if not thousands, on gourmet meals. But instead of ordering from the menu, he confidently tucked into the complimentary bread that many restaurants serve before the main course.

In the now-viral footage, Keith is seen enjoying the bread basket, sipping water, and when approached by the waiter to see if he was ready to order his meal, he casually says, “I’m full.” He then stunned the waiter further by asking for a takeaway box, not for leftovers from a meal but to pack the remaining bread.

The waiter obliged and handed him his takeaway box, and he went about his way.

"Bro, we actually did it. I have never felt so ghetto in my life, the way they looked at me."

The video sparked a flurry of laughter and commentary online. Many South Africans found the man’s confidence and honesty refreshing, while others applauded him for outsmarting fine dining culture.

Watch the funny video below:

SA is amused by the man's prank

South Africans were entertained as they took to the comments section to share their thoughts, while some silly laughed it off.

David Mwamba said:

"A part of me died inside when you asked that Takeaway question."

Neyo Mtshali added:

"R80 water? I could buy large chips, 2 litres of Kingsley, and a loaf of bread and eat with a few friends on the roof of a car. Then we carry on with our day."

Mohamad Ajwad Cassiem wrote:

"Just like that is how we defeat the hunger system."

Tylo Jason Naudé expressed:

"Bro cheated the system."

Nithie Pillay replied:

"Bro, you just started a pandemic now...with the doggy bag as well...aweh...this should be done as a joke in stand-up comedy...quite brave in a fancy restaurant as well."

A showcased how he ate free bread at a fancy restaurant and walked out. Image: Keith Dodgen

Source: Facebook

South Africans in stitches over 5 other hilarious pranks

Briefly News reported that a TikTok video of a young girl pulling a dramatic prank on her mother has stirred mixed reactions from viewers in South Africa, with some calling it "too extreme" and others saying it’s simply a child being playful.

reported that a TikTok video of a young girl pulling a dramatic prank on her mother has stirred mixed reactions from viewers in South Africa, with some calling it "too extreme" and others saying it’s simply a child being playful. A video of a man pranking people in a taxi went viral on social media, leaving many online users in stitches.

One woman and her hubby left many people cracking up in laughter over their amusing antics in a TikTok video.

A funny video uploaded by TikTok user @mrsmash18 shows a group of wives who pulled off an amusing prank on their husbands during their couples' retreat, which left SA floored.

A video went viral on social media, leaving many people laughing over the woman's hilarious reaction.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News