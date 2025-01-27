South African Woman Goes Fight Mode During Prank, Video Leaves Mzansi Amused

One lady has gone viral on social media after she amused the online population with her hilarious reaction

The TikTok video gained massive traction online, gathering loads of views, likes and comments

Mzansi netizens reacted as they headed to the comments section, cracking jokes and some shared their thoughts

A video went viral on social media leaving many people in laughter over the woman's hilarious reaction.

A woman went into fight mode during a prank in a TikTok video that amused SA. Image: @jozipranks

Woman goes fight mode during prank

One South African woman wasn’t having it with being pranked, and she found herself going into fight mode.

The video, shared on social media under the TikTok handle @jozipranks, shows the lady's surprising and dramatic response when she was caught off guard by a playful trick. An individual dressed as a bush startled the woman, who was not having it and began smacking the person with her shoes, leaving the online community in a fit of laughter.

@jozipranks' footage quickly went viral gathering over 4.4 million views along with thousands of likes with many viewers commenting on the woman’s spirited response that went from zero to 100 in a few seconds.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi is entertained by a prank gone wrong

Social media users were amused by the woman's reaction to the bushman prank as they flooded the comments section with laughter and some cracked jokes.

Realsilaszulu said:

"The first lady is representing African mothers."

Glory Mabidilala added:

"The first woman's problems are bigger than the prank."

Thabile Photographer expressed:

"Took the dangerous weapon in the world mom’s shoes."

Monique-Skymo replied:

"The first lady is every South African mother."

ClintonCBM commented:

"When that slipper comes off it's over."

