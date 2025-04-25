An Italian man warmed the internet when he flew to South Africa to lobola his Pedi sweetheart and trended online

The lover man went viral on TikTok after he participated in the negotiations and floored many people with how he butchered the ceremony

Social media users were amused and shared their thoughts on the adorable love story in a thread of comments

An Italian man took Beyoncè's advice and put a ring on the woman of his dreams. The lover man flew across the globe.

Mzansi was warmed by a Pedi lady's lobola. Image: @Jeff Greenberg

Source: Getty Images

He landed in South Africa to meet his future wife’s family and to pay lobola for the Pedi woman.

Italian man pays lobola for Pedi bride

South Africans were warmed by the lengths one Italian man took to show his love for his Pedi sweetheart. He flew across the globe and landed on Mzansi soil to pay lobola for his partner.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

One of the bride’s family members filmed the lobola negotiations where the European man adorably followed Pedi procedures and butchered most of them. The chap had African companions who helped him successfully impress his future in-laws.

During the negotiations, a MacBook was present, which amused the 1.1 million people who watched the now-viral video. Other than the iOS device being part of the ceremony, South Africans pointed out that the Italian groom was not supposed to be part of the negotiations.

The excited chap was elated to correctly pick his bride under the multiple blankets presented to him by the family. He chose well and was happy to begin married life with his soulmate.

The family celebrated after the negotiations and enjoyed a small gathering in the garden. The couple were in happy spirits as they danced with the excited family and created now-viral TikTok videos.

The lobola negotiations video was posted on the bride’s social media and trended on TikTok with the caption:

“An Italian negotiation, part one.”

Although a lot of people were happy for the couple, some people gave out backhanded compliments. One Mzansi lady, @Sharon, said:

“I am divorced from one, good luck.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA warmed by Italian man’s lobola negotiations

Social media users loved the sweet love story and shared their thoughts in a thread of comments on TikTok:

One lobola ceremony warmed Mzansi. Image: @City Press

Source: Getty Images

@🧸🤎 chuckled:

“That’s Jeff Bezos.”

@Mokubung Matlokotsi pointed out:

“He just negotiated his own lobola.”

@Rae noticed:

“He looks so happy, it’s so beautiful.”

@🌸♠️Kataliya♠️🌸 melted:

“The way he is doing happy, my goodness.”

@MrsDavids said:

“I love how things are so traditional.”

@Sibongakonke Zungu applauded:

“South African women are doing so great.”

@TANDY shared:

“I love how South Africans maintain their culture in the diaspora.”

3 Must-read lobola stories by Briefly News

An American man amazed many people on the internet when he flew to South Africa to lobola his Mzansi bae.

South Africans reacted to one Mzansi mom who chased uncles who wanted to pay lobola for daughter.

South African huns praised a loyal bestie for capturing her friend’s lobola content while she followed the rules of the ceremony.

Source: Briefly News