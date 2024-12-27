A woman’s controversial TikTok video went viral and baffled many South Africans who had to decipher it

She reached over 366K people with her mother’s reaction to seeing uncles at the gate who were willing to pay lobola for her daughter

Social media users shared their thoughts in a thread of over 876 comments trying to justify the lady’s behaviour

This festive season alone has seen hundreds of lobola content from South African content creators.

SA comforted a woman after her mom rejected her lobola negotiations. Image: @ntwenhle.mkhwanaz

Source: TikTok

The celebratory moment often warms hearts as two souls decide to spend forever with each other.

Mom chases uncles wanting to pay lobola for daughter

Lobola is one of the most ancient traditions where a man’s family reaches out to his lady’s people to pay a bride price in order for them to be permitted grounds for marriage. The uncles representing the groom would go and sing praises at their desired bride’s home to get recognition from her family.

Most parents are thrilled when this happens, but one mom was not pleased. She went to meet the uncles and told them to get back into their car and return to their homes.

Mzansi did not quite fully understand her reasoning after seeing her daughter’s now-viral TikTok video, which has almost half a million views.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to mom rejecting lobola for daughter

Social media users contributed to a conversation of over 876 comments:

@ZiKaPhalo shared a similar story:

“My father chased them away two times. I cried and begged him because he really didn't want it, but he knew better. My ex-husband is the reason why I am fatherless now. I wish I didn't beg my dad; maybe he’s still alive.”

@Fofo posted her fairytale-like story:

“I got married at age 20, and my aunt was not in agreement but eventually gave in. They told me to come back home if I’m not happy. Fourteen years later, and I’m still happily married.”

@Khanyi❤️ tried to comfort the hun:

“Sisi, it’s painful now, but trust her instincts. My brother went to lobola when my father specifically told him not to marry the woman. The marriage didn’t last a year; my dad had only met her once.”

@nansika02 wrote:

“The best part about what she did is that she will see your husband’s intentions. If he is serious, he will persist, and if not well, you saved yourself a divorce or heartbreak. All is well, sisi.”

@Mants.Lives commented:

“Mom knows what’s best. Marriage isn’t a joke.”

