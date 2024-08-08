A new makoti caught smoke online after posting a clip from her lobola negotiations where she seemed to have disobeyed the black culture unknowingly

Social media users from different backgrounds have collectively agreed that the woman did not show much respect for the sacred event

The comments section turned into a great battle of cultures as they disagreed on the woman's mannerisms and appearance in the clip

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A Xhosa woman proudly shared a clip from her lobola negotiations, in which she accepted an offer from her partner's family to wed her boyfriend. Her mannerisms and appearance boggled social media users and turned the comments section into a battle between cultures.

Mzansi disapproved with woman's lobola negotiations ceremony. Image: @makaimmy

Source: TikTok

Although many people from different cultures disagreed with woman's way of doing things, the Xhosa people defended their own.

Xhosa woman catches smoke for disobeying culture

A proud woman on TikTok shared a clip from her negotiations and instantly caught smoke. Social media users accused the woman of not showing enough respect for the sacred event. Xhosa people explained that their traditions vary.

Usually, a woman is all covered up from head to toe and kneels before the group of men who have gathered to discuss her dowry. In her culture, the lady in question knows nothing of that sort. She walked into a room full of men during the lobola negotiations and stood beside her father as she accepted the invitation to marry her man.

The lady captioned her clip:

"This right here? Oh my biggest highlight."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi react to woman's appearance during lobola negotiations

The Internet was boggled by the way the lady's family conducted the event and shared their thoughts in the comments section:

@Samandayi_ expressed her disapproval:

"Lol it’s crazy how different our cultures are, as a Zulu girl I’m shocked that you’re standing, speaking ,and that your shoulders and head aren’t covered."

@EVRIEONE shared an explanation:

"Xhosa traditions vary by family. Whether she's sitting or floating. It's a family approach."

@samke shared what she would have done:

"I personally would have kneel down. Us Zulus believe that a child does not stand when talking to an elder, especially during this kind of occasion."

Gent marries woman with four different baby daddies

Briefly News also reported that a woman on TikTok thanked her Prince Charming for rescuing her from her misery of being an unwedded lady. She showed her sweet husband love by posting an appreciation video on TikTok for the world to see.

TikTokkers had mixed feelings about the couple's relationship and shared their thoughts in the comments.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News