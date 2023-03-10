A popular content creator Jessica Mashaba had many people curious about her love life as she kept teasing fans on the socials

The creator is getting her start on YouTube and decided to grow her channel by revealing her bae on the video platform, but a fan ruined it

Online users had differing reactions when Jessica Mashaba was spotted with her man, and someone videotaped them

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A TikTok about a popular creator's partner made waves on the app. Many people wanted to know who TikTokker, Jessica Mashaba, was dating, and she kept it a well-guarded secret.

A Mzansi Tiktokker got exposed for trying to keep my boyfriend a secret. Image: TikTok/@zelikhanye

Source: UGC

The creator's fans were excited to find out who she was dating. People had strong reactions to the video, which ruined the surprise.

Curious film TikTok star Jessica Mashaba shopping with boyfriend

A video by @zelikhanye on TikTok exposed Jessica Mashaba's secret boyfriend. The YouTuber told her supporters she would reveal her boyfriend's identity once she reached 100 000 subscribers on her channel. But this TikTokker spoiled everything.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Watch the video below:

Jessica Mashaba fans slam fan for exposing creator

Many of her fans were upset that they got to see the boyfriend before Jessica wanted it to happen. Many said they would help Mashaba reach 100 000 subscribers on her YouTube channel.

iphethulwaz commented:

"Not you exposing the man we were suppose to see after 100k subs."

Zwa ♍️ Beauty Influencer| commented:

"Taking out your phone and just recording someone is kinda wild."

Cebo Simelane commented:

"I'd be so mad. She's trying to grow her YouTube. You could have put a sticker on the gent yooh! Yhuu futsek yhuu sana."

Maremo Violin commented:

"Popi act lala."

Aya commented:

"And then privacy yakhe? No."

Zara commented:

"I would be so upset if someone did this to me."

Mrs.Delusional commented:

"She smiling through the pain."

miss.ora commented:

"You are wrong for this."

"Turning into Doja Cat": Lady with buzzcut does Bacardi dance, has SA drooling

Briefly News reported that a TikTok dancer went viral after participating in a local trend. The lady did what has come to be known as the Bacardi dance.

People could not get enough of her video and flooded the comments to rave over her moves. Many online peeps told the lady she completely nailed the trending dance challenge.

Mzansi has been enjoying the Bacardi dance, and viewers could not get enough of the lady's dance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News