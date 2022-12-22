A video of a machine literally producing money left South Africans amazed as they wondered where to buy one

Tweeps were in awe of how it created countless notes of the South African currency within seconds

People had various reactions with many making speculations about what the machine was doing

Online users couldn't help but crack jokes after seeing a device casually print South African rands. Peeps flooded the comments with their guesses of what was happening.

A machine was spitting out money and people were convinced that it was printing money. Image: @kheswa_thenjiwe

The money coming out of the machine looked convincing as real money. Some netizens were convinced that it was not a counterfeit money-printing machine.

Money printing machine amazes South Africa

A video shared on Twitter by shows a machine printing money. People were gobsmacked by the machine that printed what looks like real money.

Online users had jokes asking where they can get the machine. People flooded the comments trying to find out where they can get it. Others were trying to figure out if they were counting or printing money in the video. The person who posted the clip replied saying she thinks it is printing.

@Dawn_stha commented:

"It's printing the money already cut and money comes out the machine in all directions (back, front, upside down)....guys please buy it and give us a review of its use in your home. And include where do you get the special printing paper and ink. "

@Burnnie_ commented:

"Where can I secure one of these?"

@Mamokete_R commented:

"Where’s this? I want to report them."

@AlwaysHarvey commented:

"Where can I get this microwave please?"

@FormerlyAwks commented:

"That’s definitely not a printer. it’s real notes. Someone is still about to be scammed though."

@_BMashilo commented:

"Are they printing or withdrawing?"

