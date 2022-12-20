A video went viral as it showed a man proposing to a lady whom many thought she did not look happy about the grand display

The clip went viral after a woman got what looked like an unwelcome marriage proposal in the middle of a mall

Online users could not get over her reaction, as many people assumed that she was responding to the pressure

A video on Twitter had tongues wagging after they saw a couple's public engagement. People were not convinced that the soon-to-be bride was happy as they judged her response to seeing him go down on one knee in public.

A public proposal made people cringe as the soon-to-be bride looked unhappy. Image: Twitter/MrTheoHughes

Online users flooded the comments with assumptions about how the woman feels. Tweeps speculated that she was not pleased with having such a public proposal.

Woman looks unhappy about public proposal

A clip shared by @MrTheoHughes was all over Twitter as people reacted to early getting a public proposal. In the video, the woman's face convinced people that she was only doing it because she got put on the spot.

People in the comments said that the proposal looked too cringy. Netizens said proposals like the one in the video put too much pressure on one person. Another post by a tweep shows that the couple is happily married, but people are still not convinced.

@TwinBror commented:

"It’s this part for me, so she’s been forced to vuma."

@iPozisa_Africa commented:

"Yhooo...the smacks. The grabbing of the hand to give to the guy. This is peer pressure on steroids."

@simajwili commented:

"If someone’s son were to ever put me on the spot like this?"

@Gamerbabexoxo commented:

"LMAO sis is trying to run for her life."

@AvDamba commented:

"Something is wrong here."

@thatdamnbrook commented:

"A mess."

