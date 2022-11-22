A video showed a woman dressed as a bride and walking around at night on a South African road, and many were freaked out

Peeps shared their opinions about what they would do if they saw something similar when on the road

Netizens had jokes about the creepy video, and some mentioned the spooky tale of Highway Sheila, thinking it might be her

Online users reacted to a clip of a woman wandering on a South African Highway. It got creepy when people noticed that she was in a wedding dress.

The video inspired people to imagine how they'd respond if they saw her in real life. Others were filled with questions about what was going on in the video

Woman spotted in Chatsworth on road dressed as bride

A Twitter account of Vehicle Trackerz shared a video showing a woman in a wedding dress on a South African road. Peeps responded to the caption of the video, which was captioned:

"What would you do?"

After watching the video, many netizens had hilarious answers. Many described how they would do everything to escape the situation. Seeing the video was in Chatsworth, a number of peeps mentioned that it could be Highway Sheila, the urban myth of a ghost that haunts the Durban road as reported by IOL.

@Sho_Afrika commented:

"Is this Highway Sheila?"

@TheOpinion8d1 commented:

"Everybody that has lived in Durban or lives there now knows 'Highway Sheila'"

@DSG_015 commented:

"Frist thing I would ask her about heaven and hell."

@MtshaliLethu commented:

"Just mind my own business."

@kaya_kenneth commented:

"Nka scream[I would scream]"

@kgr_rams commented:

"I run."

@x3mism commented:

"Yell, "Go back, in the name of Jesus, go back"

@CFC_Arianna commented:

"Highway Sheila'"

@setlhalokat commented:

"Mind my own business!"

