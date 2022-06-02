A lady recently took to Twitter to share a photo of an antique chair with a witty note attached to it

The signage on the busy floral patterned piece of furniture indicated that it was not haunted but Heather Cowan doesn’t agree

Judging by the comments on the tweet, many cyber citizens seem to be in agreement with her as the stool gives creepy vibes

A young woman took to social media to share a photo of a rather spooky-looking chair and it gave netizens old horror movie vibes.

Heather Cowan (@hwardcowan) posted the photo on Twitter and shows an old fashioned style chair with a busy floral pattern with a note placed on it that reads: “Definitely not haunted!”

Many netizens could identify with a lady's concerns about a creepy chair. Image: @hwardcowan/Twitter

Source: Twitter

She humorously captioned the tweet:

“That's definitely something a haunted chair would say.”

The chair is definitely a lot to the eye and would fit in perfectly in a witch’s house in Salem. Social media users found the quite hilarious as they responded with banter and similar sentiments to Heather’s.

Check out the Twitter post and funny commentary below:

@MerovingianEJ commented:

“I laughed out loud.”

@kyyangjw

“I'll pass.”

@JasonLuttrell9 wrote:

“The shop with the owner mocking this old chair isn't very wise. I owned a house once that was an old private hospital back in the 60s that might have been haunted. I made the biggest mistake of saying I hope the ghost isn't coming to Hawaii with US. Freaky stuff happened.”

@wtfariii responded:

“Every Supernatural episode.”

@Coffingeist reacted:

“10/10 would still buy it no questions asked.”

@AlbertBell419 said:

“Bro this is f***g hilarious.”

@DazzlerAOA shared:

“The one chair that’s singled out may not be haunted but if you want the complete set, bam! Ghosts!”

Source: Briefly News