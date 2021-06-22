A cute baby has shown great happiness at having a sofa that could also serve as a bed in the house

When the lovely kid saw the wrapped gift, she screamed with a loud voice in the midst of some family members

Many Instagram users said not only is her happiness infective, but the way she jumped at her gift is also amazing

A baby has demonstrated an amazing show of gratitude with much joy when her gift was unwrapped.

As the wrapper came off to reveal a smart sofa, the kid screamed in delight, moving around with feverish energy.

The baby was really surprised by the gift. Photo source: @baby.lover2

She was happy

Without wasting any time, she laid on the chair to test it. When they told her the chair could be pulled out into a bed shape, the kid was more ecstatic.

She tried that out too as she told the giver 'thank you'. To show how popular the video has become, it has gathered over 100,000 views on Instagram.

What a happy kid

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

harsh_dable said:

"Her reaction is so precious, she is so happy."

cel_pad said:

"Her reaction is priceless and pure joy."

amagold_turkeywears said:

"Wow, she is so happy."

namrata.ghodela said:

"Ohhh god she is so happy."

marshannajohnson said:

"Omg when she flopped down, then laid down and rolled off the couch, I died laughing."

susyhobbies57 said:

"Her joy is so catchy.... I'm so happy for her!"

A baby and her toy car

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a cute video of a baby wanting her toy vehicle to be served as a normal car at a filling station got many people talking.

In the clip, the kid drove the toy in front of an attendant and 'paid' her. The lady humoured her, took the pump, and pretended to serve her.

After some seconds, the baby drove off the spot to give another customer space. It was really a lovely moment to watch.

The attendant also waved at her as she would do to a normal customer. People said the video is so cute.

