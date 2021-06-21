The video of a baby behaving like an adult with her toy car has got people laughing hard on social media

The kid 'paid' a fuel attendant to serve her car fuel after she drove the gadget into a filling station and positioned it in front of a pump

After pretending to sell the content to her, the lady bid the kid farewell as the baby drove off the spot

A cute video of a baby wanting her toy vehicle to be served as a normal car at a filling station has got many people talking.

Give my toy some fuel

In the clip, the kid drove the toy in front of an attendant and 'paid' her. The lady humoured her, took the pump, and pretended to serve her.

Many people were wowed by the kid's funny act. Photo source: @kid.are.joy

She was satisfied

After some seconds, the baby drove off the spot to give another customer space. It was really a lovely moment to watch.

The attendant also waved her as she would do to a normal customer. People said the video is so cute.

Watch the clip below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has over 41,000 likes with tens of comments.

hemchandra1938 said:

"Please fill the tank."

bman_276 said:

"She pulled up..."

98mirjana said:

"This is so funny."

