Haibo: Cake Thieves Go for Gold While Birthday Girl Slaps Nearby Guest

An eyebrow-raising clip of a woman who is celebrating her birthday attacking one of the guests at the celebration has been shared online

In the video, the guests are singing Happy birthday when the birthday girl becomes upset and starts hitting one of the women who was standing near to her

Many locals have shared suspicions that the woman was angered by the way in which the guest was singing the birthday song and admittedly it was not very good

A bizarre video of a fight taking place at a young woman's birthday party has amassed many reactions from local social media users who cannot believe how quickly things got out of hand has been shared online.

Haibo, birthday girl

In the clip, the guests surround the birthday girl while singing the famous 'Happy Birthday' with a clear lackluster. The young woman becomes infuriated and quickly starts hitting one of the ladies who was singing the worst.

To make the hectic situation even more terrible, the other guest quickly helps themselves to huge chunks of the cake while the birthday girl hands out slaps and punches.

This birthday girl's birthday was ruined by false singing and cake stealing. Images: @DanielMarven

Source: Twitter

Mzansi is left shook

@lungelomoss1 said:

"I can hear some voices saying “let them fight we’ll just help ourselves with the cake."

@sukumeta said:

"Cake is gone in a blink of an eye."

@HpRamushi said:

"The cake is disappearing like salt in boiling water"

