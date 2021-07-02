Popular Twitter user @kulanicool recently headed online to share a short and hilarious video clip of a man eating an entire whole roll of polony by himself

In the video clip, the man can be seen unwrapping the polony and then taking big bites out of it as if it were a sausage roll or something else more practical to dine on

Many people found the post super laughable and naturally headed to the comment section of the post to crack a number of jokes about the polony-snacking

One sees just about anything on social media and the latest thing has left many of us laughing our heads off. In a short video clip that was shared on Twitter by @Kulanicool, a local man can be seen making a meal out of one of the most ordinary foods in the strangest way.

In the video, the man can be seen casually unwrapping what first appears to be ice cream but on closer inspection turns out to be an entire roll of French polony. He then goes on to take big bites out of the processed meat.

"Soft life," @KulaniCool captioned the funny post.

Mzansi just couldn't deal and had a number of funny comments to make about the clip. Read a few of them below:

@RHAPOPO said:

"People who eat Listeriosis like that are capable of murder. Stru's Bob. Mafra Nyamou. Me watching him devour that Listeriosis like that."

@Lord_Marshal69 said:

"That cannot be healthy."

@Sir_Aro said:

"Is he someone's father? Why is he making love to processed meat? How does his mouth open that wide? Why is he so relaxed? Why is he taking his time with the exercise?"

