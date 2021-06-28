A local and popular stylist, @ShaunStylist, recently received a thorough roasting after he headed online to share a snap of his living space

In the interesting snap, his TV appears to be placed in a TV stand that strongly resembles a large plate and many South Africans could not help but notice it

Very soon a lot of local tweeps were in the comment section cracking hilarious jokes about Shaun's choice of decor as well as his choice of shoes

Shaun Stylist could not catch a break from local trolls after he headed online to share a snap of himself watching president Cyril Ramaphosa delivering his latest nation address regarding an adjusted lockdown level.

"#FamilyMeeting," he captioned the interesting Twitter post.

Shaun the Stylist recently received a pretty good online roasting. Images: @ShaunStylist

Many jokes about Shaun's shoes and TV stand are born

Soon many of his friends and followers were in the comment section laughing out loud at his choice of boots and his TV stand. Briefly News has compiled some of the hilarious comments made below:

@MarvelousMaplay said:

"Nizidla zishisa iyndaba Shaun."

@mothibz said:

"This pic keeps getting worse the longer you look at it"

@Ori_Debig_Beats said:

"Cowboy in Texas watching TV inside a basin."

@TheTechnorat said:

"For a stylist, he should know less is more. Declutter the that focal point man."

Man's interesting coat gets a thorough roasting, Mzansi has no chill

Briefly News also reported that winter is coming and Mzansi's fashion killas are hoping to shut it down with their seasonal fashion. At least, that's what one Twitter user thought after taking to social media to share some hilarious snaps of his favourite winter coat.

@nonelela_G shared screenshots of the man's roasting on her timeline. It all started when one user shared some incredible images of the most fashionable winter jackets for men. It's clear the coats were for high-flyers and made from the finest luxury materials.

The ever boastful @allymail1 then replied to the thread with a less-fashionable picture of himself dressed in a much cheaper looking coat. He couldn't let his kasi swag go unnoticed.

Source: Briefly.co.za