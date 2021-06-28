A short video clip of a man showcasing his drum skills on the side of a Durban road has been shared online by Twitter user @Advobarryroux

In the inspiring video, the man uses a worn-down drum and two sticks to play a beat for people passing by while also singing along for added entertainment

Locals loved that he was doing what he enjoys and swiftly headed to the comment section where they shared many good and some funny replies

South Africa is full of people who use their talents to take them places and sometimes the sidewalk is as far as they get, but even there, they are appreciated. A man was seen showing off his drumming skills on a Durban pavement.

In the video that was shared on Twitter by @AdvorBarryRoux, the man can be seen using two sticks and a broken-down drum to produce quite a pleasant beat. He also added some singing for added entertainment.

"Madoda," the clip was captioned by AdvoBarryRoux.

@ntuthukozuma_ said:

"There's no way you're from Durban and you don't know this guy."

@Zanokhanyotogu asked:

"Who taught this guy how to play the drum? Lol."

@Mtshuzar1 said:

"He is dope, you pass this guy when he's doing it, you will pay attention."

@gvnxchy97 said:

"Don't give up on your dreams, young man."

