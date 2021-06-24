President Cyril Ramaphosa Caught Shopping, Mzansi Has Mixed Reactions

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been caught in a local shopping centre on what appears to be a very jolly shopping trip

It seems the politician was out shopping for a television, having a cheery conversation with a nearby salesperson

Mzansi had mixed reactions to the clip and shared their thoughts in the comments section

Mzansi's first citizen has been caught out and about, buying a few appliances for the crib it seems. A clip of his little shopping trip has since gone viral on social media.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been caught out on a shopping trip. Images: Getty, @TheRealMotase/Twitter

Source: Getty Images

@TheRealMotase first shared the viral video.

"The president is out here shopping before he locks the country down. #FamilyMeeting" she comically captioned her post.

Mixed reactions from social media users

While many locals commended the President for doing his own shopping in spite of his celebrity, many social media users couldn't stand the sight of a politician shopping while millions in Mzansi could barely afford to get by.

Still, others shared a few cheeky remarks about the infamous missing iPad.

Check out some of their comments below:

@LindeniLebea said:

"Meanwhile, majority of the country can’t afford even afford a tin of beans let alone a bag of maize. I’m sick.'

@NiBongz said:

"Nizidakwa too much you can't think of anything else to help yourselves the government must be blamed for everything."

@MStoto said:

"He can do his shopping. That's nice."

@KayMahlatsii said:

"He actually does his shopping himself? Oh wow. Retail therapy nyana after they stole his iPad, I get him shem."

@THATGUY117GP said:

"If you wanna see his security, Try and get close to him."

@BusiMatomz said:

"It was nice seeing him lol"

@MawilaStash said:

"After they stole his ipad he is doing things by himself."

Source: Briefly.co.za