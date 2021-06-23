Man Shares Pics of His Shack After It’s Been Robbed, SA Feels Sorry for Him

A local man certainly has Mzansi feeling sorry for him after sharing a few snaps of his vandalised shacks

According to his viral Twitter post, he was robbed of three cellphones and a valuable pair of kicks in the space of one evening

Of course, Mzansi social media users are always a little savage and took to the comments section to share their hysterical remarks

A local man has headed online to share the gruelling experience of getting his shack broken into.

This shack-dweller had his home vandalised. Image: @Ndabazipeli/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Twitter user, @Ndabazipeli was the victim of the unthinkable crime. According to his post, the thieves stole 3 pricey phones and a pair of kicks.

"Shack life.This happened on Friday 18, they took 3 phones and my kicks," he captioned the teary post along with a broken heart emoji.

Mzansi social media has no chill, laughing at the poor young man

Naturally, Mzansi tweeps are always a little savage and took to making fun of the poor man. Many commented on the flimsiness of the man's front door, recommending he invest in a better one.

Still, others thanked the crooks for at least leaving the door lock on.

Check out some of the comments below:

@StevenSkill1 said:

"I don't mean to be rude or funny or snaaks but if you can afford 3 phones then maybe you can afford to not live in a shack..."

@Masondoo said:

"Askies my brother... I once experienced such an incident. I was inside .I had adt, they don't even fear of the alarm. They broke burglars. It's emotionaly traumatizing. Really sorry."

@kamo_marven said:

"At least they left it locked"

@Thembisile_Q said:

"Askies mntase. That's my biggest fear. Just try and get a room noba lincinci"

@_KatlegoSemusa said:

"Invest in those boys around the corner.....5aries nyana once in a while or 20 ya RG. They beat @ADT ka visibility, information le response time. Hadi my brother"

@NkosiyethuNtsw1 hilariously wrote:

"Nawe maan don't you know that door is used for room the rain was gonna broke it anyway but anyway sorry I write this lying my back to my own shack"

