Man Shares Pics of His Shack After It's Been Robbed, SA Feels Sorry for Him
Buzz

Man Shares Pics of His Shack After It’s Been Robbed, SA Feels Sorry for Him

by  Naomi Kobbie
  • A local man certainly has Mzansi feeling sorry for him after sharing a few snaps of his vandalised shacks
  • According to his viral Twitter post, he was robbed of three cellphones and a valuable pair of kicks in the space of one evening
  • Of course, Mzansi social media users are always a little savage and took to the comments section to share their hysterical remarks

A local man has headed online to share the gruelling experience of getting his shack broken into.

Man Shares Pics of His Shack After It’s Been Robbed, SA Feels Sorry for Him
This shack-dweller had his home vandalised. Image: @Ndabazipeli/Twitter
Source: Twitter

Twitter user, @Ndabazipeli was the victim of the unthinkable crime. According to his post, the thieves stole 3 pricey phones and a pair of kicks.

"Shack life.This happened on Friday 18, they took 3 phones and my kicks," he captioned the teary post along with a broken heart emoji.

Mzansi social media has no chill, laughing at the poor young man

Naturally, Mzansi tweeps are always a little savage and took to making fun of the poor man. Many commented on the flimsiness of the man's front door, recommending he invest in a better one.

Still, others thanked the crooks for at least leaving the door lock on.

Check out some of the comments below:

@StevenSkill1 said:

"I don't mean to be rude or funny or snaaks but if you can afford 3 phones then maybe you can afford to not live in a shack..."

@Masondoo said:

"Askies my brother... I once experienced such an incident. I was inside .I had adt, they don't even fear of the alarm. They broke burglars. It's emotionaly traumatizing. Really sorry."

@kamo_marven said:

"At least they left it locked"

@Thembisile_Q said:

"Askies mntase. That's my biggest fear. Just try and get a room noba lincinci"

@_KatlegoSemusa said:

"Invest in those boys around the corner.....5aries nyana once in a while or 20 ya RG. They beat @ADT ka visibility, information le response time. Hadi my brother"

@NkosiyethuNtsw1 hilariously wrote:

"Nawe maan don't you know that door is used for room the rain was gonna broke it anyway but anyway sorry I write this lying my back to my own shack"

More shack news

In more news about local informal residences, Briefly News previously reported that here in South Africa, one can see just about anything. A double-storey shack recently became the subject of a lot of conversations as many locals could not believe that someone out there actually decided to invest in it.

A glamorous shack

Heading online, a popular South African Twitter user, @Kulanicool shared a few snaps of the one-of-a-kind double-storey shack that in all honesty is quite a beautiful and marvellous sight to behold.

"Double-storey," he captioned the interesting Twitter post.

Mzansi can't make up their minds

Many locals either loved it or thought that it was a ridiculous idea because of safety concerns. Read a few of their comments about the cool home below:

@Nathi_Steezy said:

"I'm sure with the money they spent here they could've built a three-bedroom brick house."

@MkMokoena4 said:

"Beautiful but safety comes first people, please let's consider it first."

@Thabskhu said:

"Beautiful kodwa ewu! Imagine uma kushaywa umdavazo upstairs wena usezansi."

Source: Briefly.co.za

