“Only in SA”: Hilarious Photo of Cop Hiding Behind Signpost Has SA in Stitches

A hilarious snap of one local traffic cop hiding behind a flimsy signpost has caused a stir on social media

It seems the officer needed a little time out, taking a moment to check his phone while out of sight from onlookers

Mzansi social media users had mixed reactions to the silly cop with many wondering why he felt the need to hide in the first place

A local traffic cop has caused a bit of a stir on social media after hiding behind a dodgy signpost while on duty. The hilarious snap has definitely raised a few eyebrows.

The silly snaps were shared by Twitter user @TrevorPapi who couldn't help laughing at the state of local law enforcement.

"Only in SA," he sharply captioned the images.

Looking at the very interesting snaps, it's clear our officer is certainly very much over being on duty. One wonders if the traffic officer is hiding to get a better glimpse of oncoming motorists, or simply needs a time out after a long day of work.

Either way, the lazy cop definitely has no regrets and is blissfully oblivious to any onlookers.

Mzansi says it's not legal for cops to hide while trapping

The questionable snaps definitely had locals amazed. It seems many aren't convinced that law enforcement officers are legally allowed to hide from oncoming traffic as depicted. Still, others worried for the sleepy cop's safety.

Check out some of the comments below:

@kulanicool said:

"These people should be visible, hiding contributes to excessive braking and you could be hit from the back."

@Chooma_ said:

"I've never understood why they hide themselves."

@Tum_Tumy_ said:

"Aowa. Not like this. He needs to be stopped"

@mprintos said:

"What happened to visible policing?"

@FavourIsMyName7 said:

"This is hilarious."

@bomza_mafanya said:

"Just don’t wake him up."

More silly behaviour from police officers has Mzansi busting

In more news about local cops, Briefly News previously reported that cops are often not as brave as people expect them to be. In a recent video shared online, two very scared cops can be seen overcome with fear as they head into a graveyard where there was a noise complaint.

In the super hilarious video clip, the officers who are armed with torches and their firearms, seem to be walking into the graveyard when all of a sudden they hear or see something that causes them to run as fast as they can out of the spooky area.

The clip was a source of amusement for thousands of Facebook users who laughed and laughed after watching it. Many of them called the cops out for not being able to "serve and protect." Read a few of their hilarious comments below:

Toot BossUp Goodine said:

"Dying, can't trust them to PROTECT AND SERVE."

Helena Scrabblequeen McDaniel said:

"Like cops always say when confronted, 'I was in fear for my life'."

Rita Hunt said:

"What was it? They didn’t go check it out!"

Christy Ramsey said:

"I would've done the SAME damn thing. Fkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk that!"

Source: Briefly.co.za