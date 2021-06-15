A super funny video of two very frightened police officers checking out a noise complaint in a graveyard has been the subject of a lot of laughter online

In the video, the cops, armed with their guns and torches appear to be walking into the graveyard where the noise was reported when all of a sudden they start running for their lives

Facebook users found the video too funny for words and were soon cracking up in the comment section of the post

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Cops are often not as brave as people expect them to be. In a recent video shared online, two very scared cops can be seen overcome with fear as they head into a graveyard where there was a noise complaint.

Run for your lives

In the super hilarious video clip, the officers who are armed with torches and their firearms, seem to be walking into the graveyard when all of a sudden they hear or see something that causes them to run as fast as they can out of the spooky area.

These scared cops have had us cracking up on Facebook. Images: Traci Fant

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Many just can't deal

The clip was a source of amusement for thousands of Facebook users who laughed and laughed after watching it. Many of them called the cops out for not being able to "serve and protect." Read a few of their hilarious comments below:

Toot BossUp Goodine said:

"Dying, can't trust them to PROTECT AND SERVE."

Helena Scrabblequeen McDaniel said:

"Like cops always say when confronted, 'I was in fear for my life'."

Rita Hunt said:

"What was it? They didn’t go check it out!"

Christy Ramsey said:

"I would've done the SAME damn thing. Fkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk that!"

Other hilarious news

Briefly News also reported that a burglar has been arrested by police in Zimbabwe for pretending to be a ghost to rob houses. According to a Facebook page, General Chiwenga Wisdom, the young man broke into houses in the night and scared the occupants who took to their heels after seeing him.

He would then proceed to cart away with valuables after succeeding in scaring his victims. The page wrote:

"Innovation mbavha yabatwa kwaGutu used to break into houses during the night pretending to be a ghost and when the occupiers of the homes flees osara hake achiba."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za