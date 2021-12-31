A woman has headed to social media to share some thought-provoking sentiments with her followers

A local woman is being given the plaudits by her social media followers after expressing her view on what it means to enjoy a "soft life" in Mzansi.

Using the popular phrase that is often thrown around in social circles virtually anywhere, thanks to the culture of flashing expensive possessions that people have adopted – particularly on social media, the focused woman drove home her point.

Heading online, the Twitter user @KaraboKotuu, posted a picture that shows her standing next to what looks like a Hyundai Grand i20.

"I'm undeniable from a poor background... This is why my definition of Soft Life can't be similar to yours, my milestone and achievements may have always been your daily bread, and It's okay," read the heartfelt caption accompanying the pic.

The tweet seemed to go down well with her followers, as many lauded the ride in the background and the apparent maturity they seemed to deduce from the tweet.

Netizens doff their hats

At the time of publication, the post had attracted 4 000 likes. Below, Briefly News takes a look at the colourful reactions from netizens.

@Bolabee4udvd wrote:

"You shall excel......and achieve beyond......what u have ever imagined......"

@PowerAfricaR said:

"African Queen, maturity is a way to define you. Success is based on the journey you have walked to get where you are. Comparison never gives us accurate measures. #Respect."

@NigelMatemai added:

"Take it, easy babe, we will get somewhere eventually."

Peeps fall in love with local lass manifesting lux German whip

Satafrika is a land alive with possibilities where everyone can dream as far as their furthest ambitions will allow and only have themselves to blame for not letting their imagination wander.

Briefly News recently reported that a stunner who seems to have gotten the memo is painting the town red, courtesy of the pearl white-coloured German beast she is manifesting. She headed online to invite her followers on a first-class trip to the land of dreams, and tweeps were happy to go on the joy ride.

Heading online, the ambitious broad, @auntywama2000, shared a few images from a car dealership that show the engineering marvel. The casual extravagance with which she is pictured next to the vehicle comes as little surprise as her bio suggests she is a brand ambassador for BMW.

"iNxusa leMshini yamaJalimane liyabingelela," the ambitious caption read.

