An ambitious stunner is already painting the town red, or in this case white, courtesy of an exquisite BMW

@auntywama2000 took to Twitter to share several snaps that show her standing next to the German beauty at a dealership

Locals could not hide their excitement and quickly swarmed around the tweet to share congratulatory messages

Satafrika is a land alive with possibilities where everyone can dream as far as their furthest ambitions will allow and only have themselves to blame for not letting their imagination wander.

A stunner who seems to have gotten the memo is painting the town red, courtesy of the pearl white-coloured German beast she is manifesting. She headed online to invite her followers on a first-class trip to the land of dreams, and tweeps were happy to go on the joy ride.

Heading online, the ambitious broad, , shared a few images from a car dealership that show the engineering marvel. The casual extravagance with which she is pictured next to the vehicle comes as little surprise as her bio suggests she is a brand ambassador for BMW.

"iNxusa leMshini yamaJalimane liyabingelela," the ambitious caption read.

Impressed locals quickly flooded the tweet to rain down the praise as they marvelled at the lovely scenes. But in a short thread, the beauty noted that the whip was, in fact, not hers and that she was in the process of manifesting owning one.

"Guys, this beast aint mine okay. Well, not yet. But thank you so much for the manifestations coz it’ll be mine soon," she wrote.

Excited tweeps swarm mentions

Regardless, social media users were already in excitement mode, seeing the tweet attract more than 6 100 likes and more than 3 300 retweets at the time of publication. Briefly News took to the dreamy comments to bring Saffas all the incredible and amusing reactions to the post.

@Degrazy wrote:

"Congrats, Sine. Just a random ask, does this car have a sun roof?"

@SJONCEDOUBTED1 said:

"Congratulations, MaNene. If Ever You Need To Shoot Content With This Beast Hit Me Up."

@CollenThwala21 added:

"Ziyakhala ke manje. I like that she didn’t cheapen it by saying girls with… as if basebenza bonke. Love to see it, Siyakwamukela."

Lady becomes 1st black woman to own a Gemera in SA

In related news, Briefly News recently reported that a local woman has made Mzansi proud after flexing the new car she just bought on social media.

According to the Twitter user, @KaraboNqabakazi, she's the first black woman in SA to own a Koenigsegg Gemera. Heading online, she shared several sumptuous pics of the other-worldly Swedish beast.

"I'm the first black woman in South Africa to own a Koenigsegg Gemera. The next owner will get his/hers around February next year. Please DM me when you get yours so we can link," she captioned the post.

