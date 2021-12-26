Halala: Lady Becomes the 1st Black Woman to Own a Gemera in SA, Mzansi Proud

A local woman is the talk of Mzansi after securing one super fancy car and becoming its owner

According to her social media post, she's the first black woman in Mzansi to actually own the luxury Koenigsegg Gemera

Peeps were really inspired and took to the comments section to share their congratulatory messages

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A local woman has made Mzansi proud after flexing the new car she just bought on social media. According to her post, she's the first black woman in SA to own a Koenigsegg Gemera and that's definitely one big achievement.

A local woman is the talk of Mzansi after securing one super fancy car and becoming its owner. Images: @KaraboNqabakazi/Instagram

Source: Instagram

, @KaraboNqabakazi shared the amazing news.

"I'm the first black woman in South Africa to own a Koenigsegg Gemera. The next owner will get his/hers around February next year. Please DM me when you get yours so we can link," she captioned the post.

She also shared some super inspirational snaps.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Social media users were absolutely eating the news up and took to the comments section to share their reactions:

@TsheleKarabelo said:

"Congratulations on your set of wheels."

@MpaweniPano said:

"Congratulations. You have moved to another planet, wow. That’s some real stuff there."

@Normino1 said:

"Please post a vid so we can appreciate the Koenigsegg boss lady."

4 big gifts people gave lovers and parents in 2021, 1 man bought private jet

In more inspirational news, Briefly News previously reported that we're going to be looking at four different people whose gifts to their partners and parents seized media attention for days.

What seems peculiar about some of their stories was how they never forgot those who had sacrificed so much for them.

1. Masoud and Stephanie Shojaee

A real estate billionaire, Masoud Shojaee, got the attention of many days ago after his wife, Stephanie shared a video of how he surprised her with a private jet Christmas gift.

The woman revealed that despite the fact that they have been married for 11 years, the man still found a way to touch her heart.

2. Maazi Ogbonnaya Okoro

A son, Ogbonnaya, remembered the promise he made years ago when he was just a fresh graduate and wind blew off the roof of their house.

Many people praised his act.

The man fulfilled the promise he made to his mother many years ago.

Years after making that promise, the young man built his mum a four-bedroom house and painted it beautifully.

3. Gospel Agochukwu

A Nigerian pastor demonstrated how love should be celebrated. On his wife's birthday, he bought her a car and sprayed her dollars.

Gospel was once bitten by love as the woman he wanted to marry years ago jilted him a few days to their wedding when all plans had been made.

4. Son got his mother emotional with a car gift

A young man went to his mother's house with instrumentalists. After they had performed for his mother, he took her outside.

When the woman saw the gift, she could not close her mouth. She was really surprised at the vehicle gift that was already decorated for her.

Source: Briefly News