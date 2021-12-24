A homeless South African elder has been blessed by faceless hero BI Phakathi with a substantial amount of cash

The struggling individual was seated on a grass patch with a pair of worn-out shoes and an old loaf of bread

The clip posted on BI Phakathi's Facebook page attracted the attention of Saffas who expressed their appreciation and love for him

BI Phakathi has touched the hearts of South Africans this festive season after he came to the aid of yet another person in need. An elderly man sitting on a patch of grass caught the attention of Phakathi.

A closer look revealed that the homeless man's shoes were ragged and torn.

Phakathi did not hesitate to reach into his pockets and bless the elderly man with R1 200. His eyes quickly teared up with the realisation that he could now afford a new pair of shoes and still have enough money left over for food.

The clip that was posted onto Phakathi's Facebook page and piqued the interest of thousands of social media peeps who were living for his generosity.

Social media users shower Phakathi with love and blessings for his selfless deed

Lindzi Meaney said:

"There are no words to say how CARING, loving, giving and compassionate you are. As I said in numerous videos everyone is all equal. We are all the same."

Paula Scheetz Drabb commented:

"My heart breaks so much, I'm ALWAYS brought to tears and full of LOVE for this man."

Yovenshe Magnaye shared:

"God bless this man and also you too Mr BI."

Jan Malope wrote:

"Your generosity will never be ignored."

John Pienaar responded with:

"It's all about love. Thanks my brother for what you have done for the community."

Amanda Warman added:

"You are an amazing person!!! I have been watching all your videos you helped so many people. It's amazing."

In other news about good Samaritan's, Briefly News earlier reported that a visit to the clinic, after her child had fallen ill turned into a Christmas miracle for a Mzansi mother, Babo Babo.

The grateful mother shared a heartfelt message on the #ImStaying Facebook group recently about how a stranger at the clinic’s waiting line blessed her unexpectedly. Babo detailed how one of the mothers asked her why she was so quiet and not contributing to their conversation about Christmas.

The ladies were interrupted by the security who called them to go inside the clinic and to Babo’s surprise, the lady she had been speaking to reached into her bag to give her a R100 note.

