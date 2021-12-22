South Africans have come to the aid of social media user @sibuyi_manqoba who had been sleeping on a thin sponge mattress on the floor of his room

The varsity graduate found himself connected to a community of generous Mzansians through the help of Azola Mlota

A simple request of R2 000 for a bed and fridge was met with tons of offers of second-hand items in the replies section

A comfortable bed to climb into after a hard day's work or even a fridge to store your favourite drinks in are just a few things that many people take for granted. Twitter user @sibuyi_manqoba was battling to afford these.

That was until Azola Mlota connected him with kind-hearted South Africans who did not hesitate to stretch out a helping hand.

Sibuyi responded to a Tweet by Azola with a photo of his living situation. Saffas came through for young Sibuyi in the replies section as they offered up goods they no longer needed.

This young man asked for help online and South Africans came through in all kinds of ways. Image: @sibuyi_manqoba

Source: Twitter

Take a look at the response shared by Sibuyi which resulted in Mzansians coming together:

South Africans did the most to help Sibuyi

@lilpeggyiana responded with:

"Where do you live? My mom has a second-hand single bed she's selling for R600. Comes with a base as well."

@MonareTaylor wrote:

"I'm super proud of you for taking the first step... Don't forget to take more pics of the flat now so that next time this year you can look back on how well you have done for yourself."

@Mmasebotsana_M said:

"It all starts here. All the best."

