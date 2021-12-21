Bi Phakathi took to social media to share an emotional video of him helping an unsuspecting homeless woman

In the video he is seen approaching the woman at a dump site and later buys her food and gives her money

The woman is grateful for the generous gift and tells him that she will now be able to get her ID and access her SASSA grant

South African, philanthropist and motivational speaker, Bi Phakathi shared an emotional video on his Instagram doing what he does best - help those in need.

A homeless woman received a generous gift of food and money from Bi Phakathi. Image: @biphakathi / Instagram

Source: Instagram

In the video he is seen approaching a homeless woman at what seems like a dump site. The lady shares that is looking for scraps to sell and make some money.

Phakathi proceeds to buy her some food before offering the frail woman money which she joyfully accepts. The woman shares she will now be able to get her ID and access her SASSA grant.

The lady also disclosed that she has fallen victim to being robbed several times. Phakathi offers her more money.

"God bless you my brother. I'll go and buy bread. God bless you triple," the woman said in the clip.

The video has over 9500 views.

According to SA Frolebs, Phakathi loves his private life so much that the public doesn't know his face, real name or much about his life.

He is best known for helping the poor and underprivileged people with money and basic needs.

His generous acts of kindness are both moving and inspirational. He is also the founder of Bi Phakathi.

Some social media users reacted to the video in adoration:

@ghostnjabs said:

"Brother you are my hero man. God forever bless you."

@lindakubheka28 reacted:

"Your videos always make me cry."

@nozibusiso commented:

She's so grateful Nkosi yami. May God keep you."

@lovebattleship said:

Bi I love you so much. May you be blessed with so much more so that you may bless many more."

