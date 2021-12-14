South African social media users are wowed as they look at BI Phakathi’s Ferrari which is a birthday gift, as he posted on social media

The philanthropist, Phakathi, says he received a phone call from a stranger who asked him about his favourite car and he said the Ferrari is his

Taking a glance at some of the social media reactions, many peeps feel BI is so blessed and deserves the Italian machine

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The South African philanthropist who goes by BI Phakathi recently celebrated his birthday and he was blessed with a brand-new Ferrari. The Durban-based man headed to social media to brag about his latest arrival.

BI, who is known to help homeless and jobless people with money and food, is now being celebrated on social media channels.

Briefly News takes a look at the red coloured machine. The generous guy wrote on his Instagram page saying he has no words to describe his delight.

Phakathi says he doesn’t know the owner of the car but one guy just called him to ask him about his favourite car. Boom, he said come and get it.

BI Phakathi says he has been gifted a new Ferrari car as a gift for his birthday. Image: @BI Phakathi/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

He wrote on Instagram:

“Birthday gifts, am running short of words to explain this amazing birthday gift, God has been good. Wow, guys, you won’t believe what happened, thank you for the love and support, this means a lot to me, so one of my followers who love me dearly called me and asked me what is my favourite car and I told him, so they came to surprise me with this wonderful gift.

"Just to cut to the chase, this is the best gift I have been praying for when he called, he came and said BI here is your gift, I cried tears of joy, my prayers have been answered. Finally, I now have a beautiful phone to take nice pictures of my favourite things. I don’t know the owner of the car but I love it and I took the picture with my new gift.”’

The post reads:

@Asco_Music said:

“Aahahahah you’re an amazing man.”

@Frankbroseph said:

“Man I am a big fan of you in India. I think you are an angel sent by God. You are a motivation and inspiration. Sent by God Almighty to help those in dire need of help. Good on you man. If you ever visit India, d..Do give me a chance to show you our Indian hospitality.”

@Bigblackcrispy said:

“You deserve more than this. If I have something I was going to give also but for now, God bless you.”

@Raotyure said:

“Lol, just as well I read the rest of the message cos I usually browse. May God gives you the desire of your heart brother.”

"It could have been me": BI Phakathi helps a homeless man with food and money

Checking a previous story, Briefly News posted that BI Phakathi has done it again, the faceless philanthropist has posted an inspirational and emotional video on Facebook.

He captioned the video by saying that he was very emotional at watching and realised this could have easily been himself.

"Am so emotional I been watching this on repeat, I realised it could have been me or you living his life."

BI approached the man and asked if he needs anything and he asked for something to drink. The man was so desperate that he asked for sugar and he'd find water to mix with it. He returned with some food and a drink for the hungry man who happily started eating.

Source: Briefly.co.za