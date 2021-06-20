"It Could Have Been Me": BI Phakathi Helps Homeless Man With Food and Money

BI Phakathi has helped a homeless man who was so desperate he was prepared to mix sugar with water

BI stepped in to help the man who was extremely hungry and thirsty, he also remarked how touched he was by the experience and that he could have been that man

Social media users praised BI for his amazing work and how his actions inspire others to make the world a better place

BI Phakathi has done it again, the faceless philanthropist has posted an inspirational and emotional video on Facebook.

He captioned the video by saying that he was very emotional at watching and realised this could have easily been himself.

BI Phakathi helps another homeless man and is reminded of how fortunate he is. Photo credit: @biphakathi

"Am so emotional I been watching this on repeat, I realised it could have been me or you living his life."

BI approached the man and asked if he needs anything and he asked for something to drink. The man was so desperate that he asked for sugar and he'd find water to mix with it.

He returned with some food and a drink for the hungry man who happily started eating.

He then gave the man some money, at which point he promised to buy food with cash which prompted BI to give him some more.

Social media reactions

Lorraine Jacob:

"God bless you brother. It breaks my heart and sometimes I cry. But you are so strong and never give up on these helpless souls that smile when they see you. You are really Gods messenger. You show that you are in your deeds. You are such a highly rated example of what is love, kindness and caring. You show all this in your deeds. Your love and care and kindness is really, really unconditional.

Thank you, Brother BI. Remain blessed."

Rhona Lanah:

"We are where we are by the grace of God. Grateful for every little thing father. Much love to you BI."

Stacia Glass:

"Seeing what you do putting love in their hearts letting them know there is a God and he got angels like you to bless and give them hope for tomorrow Thank you. I have never seen your face but your talk and laugh touch my heart. I believe in angels and miracles of the Lord has put so much love into you that you have to share. The more you give others the more he gives you.❤️❤️"

Thandi Khobeni:

"I was so emotional and touched when he said better "buy me sugar I'll find water and drink". Imagine water and sugar. It made me cry. May the good Lord continue to bless you both."

Earlier, Briefly News reported that a good Samaritan has gone out of his way to help a bickering mom and son stuck in their unhealthy patterns of abuse. Although currently homeless, the kind man blessed this family with a little cash to get by.

The touching video was shared by local do-gooder, BI Phakathi, who's certainly known for lending a helping hand.

