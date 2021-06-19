5-Year-Old Greets Old Family Friend at Spur and Melts Hearts

A proud dad shared an inspirational story about his five-year-old daughter and an old family friend

They had not seen Gillian at Spur for a year and they reunited; they learned that she had been on maternity leave

MJ urged people to treat people working in the hospitality industry and that they are often going through a lot in their personal lives

MJ Rooyen took to the Facebook group #ImStaying to share a touching story he experienced at the popular restaurant franchise Spur.

He revealed that a waitress, Gillian, had been serving them since his daughter was one and they had become great friends.

They hadn't seen her for a year after Gillian went on maternity leave. The five-year-old was so happy to see her old friend.

They shared stories about parenting and their own personal Covid-19 experiences. He concluded by asking people to treat people working in the hospitality industry with kindness.

MJ's story in full

"We haven’t seen her in over a year!! She was on maternity leave. She has been our friend at Spur since My daughter was barely one. My little angel was so happy to see her tonight, proudly told her all the latest news in English like only an almost 5y old can. She reflected with me, laughing about me (the single gay dad) sweating with the nappy bag in the changing room. My daughter made a waffle with her. Only smiles. We exchanged stories about parenting and covid struggles. So grateful to have our friend back

Be extra gentle and generous when dealing with people in the hospitality industry. They are going through a lot. Still serving you with a smile; like our friend, like many others ."

Social media reactions to the touching story

Vica Maider:

"MJ the love respect and morals you are teaching your daughter just inspires me as a parent to a daughter as well. Thank you so much ❤"

Nomfundo Malinga:

"They look genuinely happy you have a beautiful daughter and I see you've planted a good seed of love in her... keep it up, Daddy."

Judy King:

"A story like this gives you hope for the future of this beautiful country and its people. "

Cheryl Roberts:

"Well done daddy.. you are raising your daughter with love, empathy and caring. The world has far too little right now. Such a beautiful pic "

