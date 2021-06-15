The South African social media community is feeling impressed by a woman who took her special mother out for lunch for the first time

@Getjiese says her mom said her mom had never been to a Spur restaurant and the post has led to many similar revelations on Twitter

Some of the account holder’s followers say she will be blessed and must do it more often to make the old lady happy

A proud woman has just made her mother feel special after taking the lady out to a restaurant for the first time. The lady has dropped two pictures of the mom chilling nicely and enjoying her meal.

Shared by @Getjiese, she says her mother expressed intense gratitude and the post has attracted similar revelations from many followers on Twitter.

Posted at mid-morning on Tuesday, the heart-warming post has received 1 441 likes and this story has surely inspired many in Mzansi.

The post reads:

“I took my mom to Spur and she is like, I have never been here before my child.”

Social media responds to the post

@DipNuza said:

“I tried taking mine she said I'd rather give her R500 she doesn't want to waste, so now I take her along every time with my kids' birthdays, she has no choice, that mentality ya waste, I want to erase it.”

@Getjiese said:

"Mine too she was like I should have bought braai packs, a lot of seshabo. And I'm like don't be like that, I have a reason why I bought you here. Lol, and I took her to Pick n Pay to buy groceries and she was like yooh, so much food. Lol, am like, stop complaining.”

@la_Manganeng said:

"Please take her out often, when finances permit.”

@RobsNale said:

"A noble act indeed. Our moms deserve to be nurtured.”

@Sindiso said:

"I would have increased the budget for the day.”

@Ofessor said:

"Izibusiso eziza kwena ngyathemba usuzilungiselele.”

@BantobetseKim said:

"Sweet gesture... Moms are special.”

@Phililemnanaa said:

"I love this for you and your mom.”

@Hleaux said:

"Wow. You look just like her.”

@VictorFitoro said:

"Blessings blessings Sis.”

Lovers go out for a birthday celebration

In another story regarding surprise outings to restaurants, Briefly News reported that a lady got many talking on social media when she revealed that she had surprised her man on the occasion of his birthday with a nice outing.

The lady, @Tommiii____, took to Twitter to share beautiful photos as she spoiled her 21-year-old lover at her own expense. The 19-year-old stated that she was willing to do it for him a second time. Her tweet read:

"Surprised my man with a baecation for his 21st birthday and I’ll do it all over again."

From the photos she shared, they went boat-riding, visited the beach and so forth. Tweeps couldn't get enough of the pictures as they gushed over it. Many wondered where she got the money she used for the treat.

