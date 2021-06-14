“Ke Rata Chelete”: SA Lady Celebrates Having a Job and No Kids at 24

A beautiful young South African woman recently headed to Twitter where she happily celebrated the fact that she is 24, has no kids and is employed

In the interesting post, the young woman also explains that she loves money, which makes her current situation actually quite ideal for someone like her

Many people had mixed reactions to the post about what she may be implying about 24-year-olds with kids' a lot of people however congratulated her

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A beautiful young woman recently headed online to share an inspirational post about being 24 years old with no children. In the post, she also mentions that she loves money, which makes the fact that she is employed a big plus.

Yes girl

"I'm 24, dololo kids, have a job, a Leo and most importantly ke rata chelete. #DatingWithTumiSole," she captioned the heartwarming Twitter post.

This young woman is employed and childless and couldn't be happier. Images: @OOhnuh

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Mzansi reacts

While many young men were soon shooting their shots at the lovely young lady, a lot of them could not get over the fact that she said that she loves money. Read a few of their responses to her tweet below:

@DaniellDirang said:

"Ratana le ntoe oe ratang hle... chelete."

@sibongilehlabi asked:

"But where does the money go??? Like, are you building a house or something?"

@MopaiMopai2 said:

"Work hard if o rata chelete sesi. Don't look for someone to give you."

Other interesting news about local stunners

Briefly News also reported that a beautiful young lady with the Twitter handle @Matyaleni recently sent many South African Twitter users into a frenzy after posting a snap of herself looking all sorts of beautiful and delectable.

"Reaching out for 100k followers please - I promise to give great content," she captioned the gorgeous Twitter post.

Many of her followers absolutely loved the post and wasted no time heading to the comment section where they shared a plethora of compliments. Many of them also asked her to follow them back.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za