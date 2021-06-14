South African snake catcher Nick Evans has saved a young black mamba that was found at a school in the Durban area and now the kids are safe as well

The proud snake lover, Evans, labelled the serpent as a ‘youngster’ that is only three years old and two metres long

Mzansi social media users have praised the veteran rescuer and some jokingly said he spoiled a good day at school for the creature

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Well-known snake catcher Nick Evans has done it again after rescuing a black mamba at a school in Durban. Evans says he received a call on Friday last week and explains the creature was just three years old.

He also says the snake was two metres long and it was hiding in a hole in the roof. He recounted the details of his mission on Facebook.

South African snake catcher Nick Evans has just rescued a small Black Mamba. Image: @NickEvans/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The long Facebook post reads:

“Yesterday I had a call from a school in the Clermont area. Snakes at schools are not uncommon, this is Durban after all. However, what is uncommon is for the visiting snake to be a Black Mamba! This was confirmed by a photo sent to me. I was releasing snakes with my mamba research partner, Dr Cormac Price, from UKZN. We'd been hoping for a mamba call during his day-long visit and so we raced over!

"After walking past excitable yet nervous teachers and pupils along the passageway, we were led into the class where some people were watching the mamba for us. The mamba was curled up on a beam, visible through a hole in the roof. It looked like a youngster, maybe three years old or so, and less than 2m. I was stressing that it would move further into the roof and out of sight, into the roof of the next classroom.

"If there was no hole in the next classroom roof, we'd struggle to get it! Luckily, I reached up, and grabbed its tail with my tongs, before it got away. As expected, the head came out, wondering what or who the heck was grabbing it.”

South Africans have shared their views

@Miranda Gerson said:

"Great catch Nick. Sure the students and teachers were relieved.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

@Emannuel Miles said:

"Weee Nick... and thank you for the advice on how to handle the situation when we see snakes cos some people are quick to try to kill the snake yet they don't recognise the danger they are putting themselves in.”

@Indira Narayan said:

“Aaaah you disturbed the mamba's day at school. Nice clean catch.”

@Alva Stanley said:

"Hope the mamba learned something during its stay.”

Evans thrills reptile lovers

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Evans has thrilled more reptile lovers after heading online to share a post about how he managed to save another Durban family from a large black mamba that had entered their house via the kitchen.

"Yesterday afternoon, in Reservoir Hills (Durban), a family were in the kitchen going about their day when they suddenly heard a noise at the front door. They looked up and saw a massive black mamba entering the house. I'd imagine this is the worst nightmare for many people," he wrote.

He then went on to explain how after contemplating hitting the snake with a chair, the dad decided that the best thing to do was call Nick who arrived shortly to find that the snake had slithered further into the scared family's home.

Enjoyed our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za