TK Dlamini revealed in a TikTok interview that a fan kissed him on the lips at Gateway Mall, calling it his most embarrassing moment

Social media reactions ranged from fans joking about doing the same to praising him for respecting his marriage to Jessica Nkosi

Other SA celebrities like Connie Ferguson and Wiseman Mncube have also experienced surprising or emotional fan encounters

Popular South African actor Ntokozo Dlamini recently spoke about a surprising fan encounter. The star, who is married to actress Jessica Nkosi, revealed that a fan kissed him on the lips.

Jessica Nkosi’s husband, TK Dlamini, revealed that a fan kissed him on the lips. Image: @tk_dlaminii

Source: Instagram

TK Dlamini reacts to a fan kissing him

Phew! Celebrities go through the most from their fans. Several celebrities have shared hilarious and shocking encounters with their fans. Former Uzalo actor TK Dlamini got candid about how a female fan went too far after meeting him in person.

Speaking in an interview in a video shared on TikTok by a user with the handle @_ithonga, the star said a fan once kissed him on the lips after bumping into him at Gateway Mall. He said:

"At Gateway, as I was coming out of the lift, I think the lady was overwhelmed and she kissed me on the lips, which is a bit invasive, but that was the most embarrassing moment."

The star added that he did not enjoy the kiss or kiss the lady back, because he is a married man. Watch the interview below:

Fans react to TK Dlamini's interview

Social media users weighed in on TK Dlamini's revelation about a fan kissing him on the lips. Many joked that they would react the same way if they met the actor in person, while others liked how he said he was married.

Miss M said:

"That was me, sorry I couldn’t hold myself 😭🙏🏽 ngsazomphinda futhi💋"

nonhle_01 commented:

"'I’m married' Oh, what a man🥹"

Sam🇿🇼🇿🇦🇨🇭🇫🇮🇬🇧 wrote:

"If indoda ingaqabula any female celebrity. Yi All rise in court😭💔"

@Zee.lungile 🌍 added:

"I am that lady 🥺❤️ I had to, I’m sorry 😫"

@sibo said:

"No, no, I'm married, I like the sound."

@mhlonishwa Thwala wrote:

"Imagine uzihambela uthole u kiss 🤣🤣🤣"

SA celebs who had weird encounters with fans

Mzansi celebs have had their fair share of drama when it comes to fans. Many fans show their favourite celebrities some love after meeting them in person. Veteran actress Connie Ferguson's diehard fan failed to keep calm after meeting the actress.

A video of Wiseman Mncube's fan kneeling beside the award-winning actor's car after meeting him went viral on social media.

Female fan tries to kiss DJ Maphorisa

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that DJ Maphorisa was on the decks when one of his fans got carried away. The musician was caught in an awkward moment with the supporter who approached him and tried to lock lips with him.

The video of the DJ interacting with the supporter made rounds on X. People shared their thoughts after they saw how DJ Maphorisa reacted to the fan's stunt.

