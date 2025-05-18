Female Fan Tries Kissing DJ Maphorisa in Video, SA Judges Woman
- DJ Maphorisa was performing live recently, and he had an awkward moment with an excited supporter
- The amapiano DJ went viral on X after people saw how a brave fan approached him while he was working
- Online users were amused by the video of DJ Maphorisa and an overzealous fan who crossed the line
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
DJ Maphorisa was on the decks when one of his fans got carried away. The musician was caught in an awkward moment with the supporter who approached him.
The video of the DJ interacting with the supporter made rounds on X. People shared their thoughts after they saw how DJ Maphorisa reacted to the fan's stunt.
DJ Maphorisa's fan makes uncomfortable advances
In a video reshared by @MDNnewss, DJ Maphorisa, who was playing his set at an event, when a fan who stepped up on the stage with him. The woman proceeded to try and kiss him while he was playing music. DJ Maphorisa reacted by pushing her away and avoiding her lips. Watch the video of Maphorisa and the fan below:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Who is DJ Maphorisa?
Briefly News reported that DJ Maphorisa is one of South Africa's most beloved DJs. He is no stranger to controversy, as some musicians have accused him of taking advantage of their talents.
DJ Maphorisa has also defended his astronomical booking fee after it caused a buzz on the socials. The DJ is also well-known for working well with fellow Amapiano musician Kabza De Small. They are known as the Scorpion Kings, and often make music that their fans rave about.
Fans were worried that the Scorpion Kings broke up after noticing that DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small unfollowed each other on social media. DJ Maphorisa debunked the rumours that the pair were not together anymore in a video that cracked up fans.
SA amused by DJ Maphorisa and fan
Online users could not help by make jokes about the awkward moment DJ Maphorisa had. Read people's comments below
@Siya_ZAR said:
"Imagine seeing your girl doing this 🤣"
@kheswa_thenjiwe wrote:
"People have no boundaries."
@Tsoli07 commented:
"She risked it all."
@_AndriesAR added:
"Maybe she wanted to ask for a song."
@Melusi_Mokone wrote:
"Poor thing, now she’s going to regret doing that for what is left of her life."
@crazythatoo added:
"I am experiencing second-hand embarrassment by just watching this 😭😔"
@BraMose_Nkuna commented:
"He did good, these girls have no respect for men,taking a picture is fine but wanting to kiss someone is wild."
DJ Maphorisa credits Wiz Kid in his Amapiano music success
Briefly News previously reported that one-half of Scorpion King, DJ Maphorisa, opened up about the success of the amapiano music genre and how he hopped on to the sound while it was underground.
While on an international interview on BBC News Africa, DJ Maphorisa took it back to when amapiano was yet to be discovered.
DJ Maphorisa was interviewed by DJ Edu. He discussed how award-winning Afrobeats star WizKid influenced him towards Amapiano and made him embrace the sound.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 3 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za