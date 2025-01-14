South African musician DJ Maphorisa scored an international interview on BBC News Africa and spoke about the success of Amapiano

The star shed light on which African artist made him embrace the Amapiano music genre

DJ Edu interviewed DJ Maphorisa, and he said that Afrobeats star WizKid was the one who pushed him towards Amapiano

DJ Maphorisa said Wiz Kid's influence in his Amapiano music genre gave him goosebumps. Image: Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images and @djmaphorisa on Instagram

One-half of Scorpion King, DJ Maphorisa, opened up about the success of the Amapiano music genre and how he hopped on to the sound while it was underground.

DJ Maphorisa on Amapiano and Wiz Kid's role

While on an international interview on BBC News Africa, DJ Maphorisa took it back to when Amapiano was yet to be discovered.

DJ Maphorisa was interviewed by DJ Edu. He said that award-winning Afrobeats star WizKid pushed him towards Amapiano and made him embrace the sound.

Phori mentioned that Wiz Kid partied with him at a club in Pretoria where he first heard the Amapiano sound. A local DJ played a set consisting of Amapiano music. Unbeknownst to him, Wiz Kid vibed to the set and even got goosebumps.

After the set was over, Phori made it a point to do his own research and join the Amapiano wave.

@BBCAfrica posted the video clip on X.

Netizens spark debate on DJ Maphorisa's views

Not everyone was too pleased with DJ Maphorisa's failure to mention the other Amapiano artists, such as Kabza De Small or DJ Stokie, who are among the pioneers of Amapiano.

DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small formed the group Scorpion Kings. Image: Oupa Bopape

This is how people reacted:

@MatomeMotalane

"This guy doesn’t acknowledge Amapiano DJs like Kabza and others, he wants to take all the credit for Amapiano. Yes, he is big, but he is not the centre of Amapiano."

@osiristhe1

"He literally says in the interview that he discovered Amapiano in a PTA club while he was with Wizkid. The resident DJ was playing amapiano, and both of them got curious about it. People see a headline and lose their minds, though."

@_Lehlo

"People under this tweet don't listen. Nowhere does he say Wizkid started Piano lol, He clearly says he wasn't into it until a resident DJ played the sound in Pretoria and Wizkid liked the sound which really made him research about it and hop on it."

@OhFlipItsVuyo

"LMAO! Here is Phori saying Wiz Kid put him on to Amapiano."

