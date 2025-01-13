DJ Maphorisa was on BBC News Africa, where he shed light on the origins of Amapiano music and his claim to success

Maphorisa told DJ Edu that Afrobeats star WizKid was the one who made him more interested in doing the sound, and he did his own research about it

Mzansi was disappointed by DJ Maphorisa's interview, saying he should do proper research on where Amapiano came from

DJ Maphorisa told BBC News Africa DJ how and why he started doing Amapiano. Image: @djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

Award-winning muso DJ Maphorisa was invited on BBC News Africa, where he spoke about Amapiano music and how it became famous.

DJ Maphorisa on Amapiano as an underground genre

The Izolo hitmaker told DJ Edu about Amapiano being an underground genre, and how it rose to fame. DJ Maphorisa credited Afrobeats star WizKid as the star who made him more interested in the sound.

Madumane said WizKids' interest in the genre pushed him to do his own research about it.

@BBCAfrica shared a video clip of the interview on X.

SA slams DJ Maphorisa following interview

Social media users were disappointed by DJ Maphorisa's interview, saying he should do proper research on where Amapiano came from. The mere mention of an African star, WizKid, angered many people.

@Ndi_Muvenda_ asked:

"Why is he lying?"

@mshekeshek slammed DJ Maphorisa:

"He's talking nonsense. Amapiano was already there. Both him and WizKid found guys already doing amapiano then this cockroach being the cockroach that he is, pushed all the founders of amapiano and made it about him."

@DjDukesta defended Phori:

"You guys are really bad listeners or you just hate Phori. The dude literally said his interest in Amapiano came after Wizkid found them interesting, and then he did his research and got onto the bandwagon."

@youngpulafix3 said:

"Where's the full interview? I'd really love to see it."

@EvansMathibe joked:

"Amapiano clique really needs to find another spokesperson for their genre, because Maphorisa a.k.a DJ Khalid ya Amapiano isn't it."

DJ Maphorisa on Podcast And Chill

Source: Briefly News